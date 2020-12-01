New COVID-19 outbreak in Waterloo Region connected to skating class

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported three new COVID-19 outbreaks in the area including one related to a skating class.

There are three cases connected to the ice skating outbreak but the agency chose not to provide further details.

The ice skating outbreak is one of four current sports-related active outbreaks in Waterloo Region including one connected to a dance class, one connected to hockey and one connected to racquet sports which has now been connected to 24 cases.

The other new outbreaks reported Wednesday include three cases connected an industrial sales and service firm and three cases connected to the food and beverage services industry.

There are now 25 active outbreaks in the region with most of the others being unchanged.

A new case was connected to the outbreak at Village Manor in St. Jacobs where there have now been 31 cases with the latest being listed as a staff member.

There was also a new case connected to the Brightpath daycare in Cambridge where one staff member has tested positive.

Waterloo Public Health did not provide more information about the second case and the province has not added the case to its web page.

The agency reported 77 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 3,663.

Another 70 people were also cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 2,976.

There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday, leaving the death toll in Waterloo Region at 125.

The number of active cases continues to climb as the total now sits at 561. Of those, nine people are currently in intensive care with another 18 also being hospitalized.

Ontario reported 1,707 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 118,199.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 727 cases were recorded in Toronto — the highest single-day increase, 373 in Peel Region, 168 in York Region and 72 in Durham Region.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,663 as seven more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

