Charges laid against three men in 2017 killing in Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against three men in a 2017 death in Abbotsford, B.C.

Alexander Blanarou of Surrey was shot and killed in the 5300-block of Bates Road in December of that year.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Tuesday that Islam Nagem and Edrick Raju have been charged with first-degree murder, while Michael Schweiger was charged with second-degree murder.

Blanarou was known to police, according to investigators, and his death was linked to the drug trade.

Advertisement