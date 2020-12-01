Menu

Crime

Charges laid against three men in 2017 killing in Abbotsford

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 2:46 pm
Alexander Blanarou, 24, of Surrey was murdered in Abbotsford in 2017.
Alexander Blanarou, 24, of Surrey was murdered in Abbotsford in 2017. Police handout

Charges have been laid against three men in a 2017 death in Abbotsford, B.C.

Alexander Blanarou of Surrey was shot and killed in the 5300-block of Bates Road in December of that year.

Read more: Abbotsford homicide victim hailed from Surrey, was known to police

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Tuesday that Islam Nagem and Edrick Raju have been charged with first-degree murder, while Michael Schweiger was charged with second-degree murder.

Trending Stories

Blanarou was known to police, according to investigators, and his death was linked to the drug trade.

 

