Charges laid against three men in 2017 killing in Abbotsford

Charges have been laid against three men in a 2017 death in Abbotsford, B.C.
Alexander Blanarou of Surrey was shot and killed in the 5300-block of Bates Road in December of that year.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Tuesday that Islam Nagem and Edrick Raju have been charged with first-degree murder, while Michael Schweiger was charged with second-degree murder.
Trending Stories
Blanarou was known to police, according to investigators, and his death was linked to the drug trade.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments