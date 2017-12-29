Abbotsford homicide victim hailed from Surrey, was known to police

Police have identified the victim in Thursday’s homicide in Abbotsford.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 24-year-old Alexander Blanarou of Surrey was the man shot and killed near Bates Road and Harris Road, just before 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say Blanarou was known to police, and that his death is considered targeted.

Police are keeping tight-lipped about the investigation, and have not commented on whether the case is linked to ongoing drug and gang conflict in the area.

There is no word on possible suspects.

Police are looking to speak with witnesses, and anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.