Kitchener man arrested after stolen vehicle found in Grand River: police

The pursuit of a stolen car ended with the vehicle in the Grand River and a 22-year-old Kitchener man in handcuffs, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say a man allegedly presented fake ID at a dealership in Kitchener to test drive a vehicle on Monday.

He took it for a drive but did not bring it back, according to police.

On Tuesday, they say it became involved in pursuits with both provincial and Guelph police but failed to stop in both instances.

Eventually, officers tracked the vehicle in the Grand River near Schneider Park in Kitchener.

With the help of the Canine Unit, a man was tracked down and arrested nearby a short time later.

The man is facing numerous charges including theft over $5,000 — motor vehicle; possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime; and personation.