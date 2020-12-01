Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested after stolen vehicle found in Grand River: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 8:55 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

The pursuit of a stolen car ended with the vehicle in the Grand River and a 22-year-old Kitchener man in handcuffs, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say a man allegedly presented fake ID at a dealership in Kitchener to test drive a vehicle on Monday.

Read more: Waterloo police search for man in relation to weekend stabbing in Kitchener

He took it for a drive but did not bring it back, according to police.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, they say it became involved in pursuits with both provincial and Guelph police but failed to stop in both instances.

Eventually, officers tracked the vehicle in the Grand River near Schneider Park in Kitchener.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested in connection to thefts at car dealerships, fitness facilities

Story continues below advertisement

With the help of the Canine Unit, a man was tracked down and arrested nearby a short time later.

The man is facing numerous charges including theft over $5,000 — motor vehicle; possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime; and personation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPWaterloo Regional PoliceGuelph PoliceKitchener CrimeKitchener newsWaterloo newsGuelph NewsGrand RiverKitchener man arrestedGuelph police chaseKitchener car theftOPP police chaseGrand River Kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers