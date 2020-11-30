Menu

Waterloo police search for man in relation to weekend stabbing in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Kitchener over the weekend.

Police were called to the area of Sportsworld Drive and Heldmann Road shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a stabbing.

Police were told that a man was panhandling in the area when he approached the victim.

The panhandler allegedly stabbed the victim and took off on foot.

The victim was taken to an out-of-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being treated and released.

The suspect is described as white, around five feet five inches tall, with a thin build, and about 30 years of age. He was last seen wearing a hooded, black sweater and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

