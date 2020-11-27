Kitchener man arrested in connection to thefts at car dealerships, fitness facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a Kitchener man who was wanted in connection to a string of thefts at fitness facilities and car dealerships.

Police say a suspect broke into people’s lockers at fitness facilities to get car keys before making off with people’s automobiles.

The suspect also allegedly produced fake identification at car dealerships in order to test drive cars.

Police said he would take the vehicle out for a test drive and never return.

Police arrested a 31-year-old Kitchener man on Wednesday and he is facing numerous charges including break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, personation with intent, identity theft and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they have not completed their investigation yet.