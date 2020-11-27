Menu

Crime

Kitchener man arrested in connection to thefts at car dealerships, fitness facilities

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 11:29 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a Kitchener man who was wanted in connection to a string of thefts at fitness facilities and car dealerships.

Police say a suspect broke into people’s lockers at fitness facilities to get car keys before making off with people’s automobiles.

Read more: Arrest made after man barricades inside Kitchener motel: police

The suspect also allegedly produced fake identification at car dealerships in order to test drive cars.

Police said he would take the vehicle out for a test drive and never return.

Read more: Car found upside down in Kitchener after fleeing sobriety check: police

Police arrested a 31-year-old Kitchener man on Wednesday and he is facing numerous charges including break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, personation with intent, identity theft and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Police say they have not completed their investigation yet.

