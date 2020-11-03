Man barricaded inside Kitchener motel may be armed with a gun: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man who has barricaded himself inside a Kitchener motel may be armed with a gun.

In a tweet posted just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, police said officers are on scene in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a gun.

Minutes later, police posted another tweet that said the incident involves a man barricaded inside a motel in the area.

A command post has been set up and officers with the emergency response team were called in.

Police have asked that residents avoid the area until further notice.

This incident involves a male barricaded inside a motel in the area. Please expect an increased police presence. https://t.co/Q1PLUaWGUV — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 3, 2020