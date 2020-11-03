Man barricaded inside Kitchener motel may be armed with a gun: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a man who has barricaded himself inside a Kitchener motel may be armed with a gun.
In a tweet posted just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, police said officers are on scene in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a gun.
Minutes later, police posted another tweet that said the incident involves a man barricaded inside a motel in the area.
Trending Stories
A command post has been set up and officers with the emergency response team were called in.
Police have asked that residents avoid the area until further notice.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments