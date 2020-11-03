Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man barricaded inside Kitchener motel may be armed with a gun: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 12:16 pm
Police are on scene for an armed and barricaded situation at a Kitchener motel.
Police are on scene for an armed and barricaded situation at a Kitchener motel. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a man who has barricaded himself inside a Kitchener motel may be armed with a gun.

In a tweet posted just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, police said officers are on scene in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a gun.

Read more: SUV smashes into hydro poles before rolling over in Wellesley

Minutes later, police posted another tweet that said the incident involves a man barricaded inside a motel in the area.

Trending Stories

A command post has been set up and officers with the emergency response team were called in.

Police have asked that residents avoid the area until further notice.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo policeKitchener CrimeKitchener newsArmed manarmed barricadedkinzie weber kitchenerkinzie weber kitchener policekitchener motel
Flyers
More weekly flyers