Storm bringing significant snowfall to London, Ont. region Tuesday

You’ll need to shovel your driveway Tuesday morning before heading to work, but forecasters are warning the worst of the snowstorm is yet to come.

The London area is under a snowfall warning from Environment Canada, as the storm system that arrived Monday night is set to intensify Tuesday afternoon and overnight.

By the time the system clears out of the region Wednesday afternoon, the region could be left with total accumulation of between 20 and 30 cm of snow.

Until then, winds are gusting up to 70 km/h at times, greatly reducing visibility so drivers are urged to take it slow.

All school vehicles in Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford counties, as well as the red zone, have been cancelled Tuesday due to the snow.

School buses in London will continue to operate.

All schools in the public and catholic board remain open.

After the storm system clears out of the region, we’ll enjoy a bit of a break from precipitation until the weekend, when more rain or wet snow is expected.