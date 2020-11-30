Menu

Significant snowfall expected throughout the London, Ont., region midweek

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 30, 2020 4:10 pm
A person walks their dog along the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail in Mississippi Mills, Ontario on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019., following a snow and ice storm.
A person walks their dog along the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail in Mississippi Mills, Ontario on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019., following a snow and ice storm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario, including London and Middlesex County, ahead of significant snow expected on Tuesday into Wednesday.

As of 3:45 p.m. Monday, the warnings were in place for London–Middlesex, Elgin and Sarnia–Lambton. Special weather statements were issued for much of the rest of the region.

The national weather agency says 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is expected by Wednesday, but as much as 30 centimetres is possible.

According to forecasters, rain will change to snow Monday evening, with five to 15 centimetres possible. The snow is expected to pick up on Tuesday and become heavier throughout the day, with another 15 to 20 centimetres possible.

The weather agency is also anticipating high winds gusting near 70 km/h on Monday night and on Tuesday, particularly in areas closest to Lake Huron.

“This snowfall is a result of a strengthening low pressure system expected to move through eastern Ontario into Quebec Tuesday into Wednesday,” Environment Canada says.

“Precipitation associated with this low pressure system is expected to move east of the area by Wednesday.”

The forecast for London is calling for highs of 1 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, 2 C on Thursday and 0 C on Friday, with lows ranging between -2 C and 0 C.

Snow is forecast on Tuesday into Wednesday, with sunshine expected on Thursday and clouds in the forecast on Friday.

Click to play video 'Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast for southern Ontario' Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast for southern Ontario
Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast for southern Ontario – Nov 18, 2020
