Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Weather

3 days of snow expected for Waterloo Region, Guelph: Environment Canada

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 9:58 am
Click to play video 'Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast' Anthony Farnell’s 2020-2021 winter forecast
Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell has a detailed look at what weather you can expect across Canada this winter – Nov 19, 2020

Environment Canada says Waterloo Region and the Guelph area are expected to get hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow between Monday and Wednesday.

Up to 30 centimetres of accumulation is expected in northern Wellington County.

Read more: Remote learning impacts school bus cancellations, snow days in Guelph

As of Monday morning, the weather office issued a special weather statement for most of southern Ontario, warning of a “multi-day snowfall event.”

The weather office says rain or snow should begin to fall on Monday morning and then change to snow in the evening.

Guelph and Waterloo Region could see up to 10 cm of snow on the ground by Tuesday morning. Northern Wellington County could see up to 15 cm.

Read more: No snow days at Waterloo public schools this winter

Another 10 cm is possible for the area Tuesday through Wednesday until the low-pressure system moves east by mid-week, said Environment Canada.

Drivers are being warned to prepare for winter driving conditions.

