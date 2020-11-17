No snow days at Waterloo public schools this winter

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought another permanent change to the way school boards operate and many students are not going to be happy about it.

There will be no snow days this year for students at Waterloo Region public school boards.

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced the move at Monday night’s school board meeting.

Board staff say they are still working on details but teachers are being asked to prepare a virtual learning curriculum in the event there is a snow day.

“There’s all manner of responses and through learning support services, we’re developing those,” Area 7 superintendent Bill Lemon said.

“Teachers are developing those right now, not for use just during severe weather, but also just to get students comfortable with that learning environment so they’re able to access it successfully if, in fact, they need to be isolating or if they’re at home for any other reason, they would have access to these resources.”

A spokesperson for the board told Global News that similar to snow days, notifications will be sent out by 6 a.m. on the affected day.

They said any student who does not have a device for at-home learning will be provided with one by their school.

Many students still arrive at schools when transportation is cancelled during inclement weather and the board is also investigating how it will deal with that.

“We’re working on plans for students that do show up, how that would be addressed as well as ensuring that staff continue with the programming,” Coordinating Superintendent Michael Weinert told the board.

More information is expected to be issued by the school board in the coming days.