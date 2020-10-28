Menu

Education

Waterloo Region District School Board cancels winter sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 10:36 am
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has cancelled the 2020-2021 WCSSAA winter sports season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We acknowledge how disappointing this news will be for students and families,” the board said in a statement.

Read more: Children not allowed to wear Halloween costumes, bring treats to Waterloo public schools this year

This move will affect hockey, boys basketball, girls volleyball, wrestling, curling and swimming.

The board says it made the decision to align with similar announcements from the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) and the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA), while also following advice from the Ministry of Education and from Public Health to minimize contact between students.

Read more: Waterloo Region District School Board to review school resource officer program

“We recognize the important role that inter-school athletics play in the life of our students’ educational and social experience at school,” the board said.

“Our goal is to have students participate in sports as soon as we are safely able to do so.”

