Coronavirus: Remote learning impacts school bus cancellations, snow days in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Just as Guelph gets a blast from Old Man Winter, the public and Catholic school boards have announced how bus cancellations and snow days will work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes will not sit well with students as they eliminate snow days because remote learning has become all the rage in 2020.

Read more: No snow days at Waterloo public schools this winter

“Emergency school closures, when schools are closed to staff and students, have the potential to significantly impact student learning,” said the Upper Grand District School Board in a post on its website.

“During the 2020-21 school year as a result of pandemic planning in the board, schools are much better equipped to pivot to remote learning as needed than in the past.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bussing students in Guelph and the surrounding area is handled by Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services, which breaks down the area into divisions. Guelph is in Division 1 — Yellow.

If the buses are cancelled for elementary schools, both the Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards say schools in Guelph will remain open to students.

For public high schools in the city, schools will be closed if the buses are cancelled and students will pivot to remote learning for the day.

The four Catholic high schools will remain open if the buses are cancelled.

4:38 How remote learning is impacting children of all ages How remote learning is impacting children of all ages – Nov 13, 2020

Things are a bit different for schools in Wellington County and it can get a bit confusing, so here’s a quick break down for each division in each board:

Story continues below advertisement

Wellington Catholic

Division 1 (Guelph): If there is a bus cancellation in Division 1, schools will remain open to students.

Division 2 (Elora, Fergus, Rockwood, Erin): Schools will remain open in Division 2 if there is a bus cancellation, with the exception of St. John Brebeuf Catholic School, which will pivot to remote learning.

Division 3 (Arthur, Mount Forest): St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest and St. John Catholic School in Arthur will be closed if the buses are cancelled and students will have access to remote learning.

Inclement Weather and Bus Cancellations Updates – Information has been posted to our school and school board websites regarding bus cancellations for the 2020-21 school year. Schools impacted by changes have been notified. Please continue to check #STWDSTS https://t.co/bKHsbH2rV0 — Wellington Catholic (@WellingtonCath) November 20, 2020

Upper Grand

Secondary schools across the board will close for the day if buses are cancelled and all students will pivot to remote learning for the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Division 1 (South Wellington, Puslinch): Elementary schools will remain open to students as usual if the buses are cancelled.

Division 2 (Centre Wellington, Erin, Rockwood): Elementary schools will remain open to students as usual if the buses are cancelled.

Division 3 (North Wellington): Elementary schools will be closed to students who will pivot to remote learning for the day.

ATTN PARENTS/STUDENTS: Important changes on bus cancellation days and inclement weather days in the UGDSB due to COVID-19 https://t.co/9ClWfie9Gf pic.twitter.com/F2g4He0R92 — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) November 20, 2020

Both boards have said the changes affecting the rural schools are because staff members at those schools have a tough time getting to class due to poor road conditions.

Historically, those schools would just combine classes or groups, but that’s not possible anymore due to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Students are reminded to check the status of school buses on the Student Transportation Services website.

As of Sunday night, it was not known if buses would be impacted on Monday morning due to the heavy snowfall.

3:59 Children, dogs play in snow as areas around GTA hit with first big winter storm Children, dogs play in snow as areas around GTA hit with first big winter storm