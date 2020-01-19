London Ont. survives first snow storm of decade, more snow still to come

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Forest City is not looking so green after its first snowstorm of 2020.

London had been covered in a layer of white prior to the weekend, but Environment Canada says around 15 centimeters of new snow piled up on Saturday.

As of late Sunday morning, a snow squall warning remains in effect for much of the southwestern Ontario region, including London.

Snowfall amounts of another 10 to 15 centimeters are possible.

According to Environment Canada, the snow squalls are expected to develop off of Southern Lake Huron later Sunday afternoon when the winds shift to a more northerly direction, impacting London’s west-end.

In addition, Environment Canada is warning of sudden near zero-visibility from blowing snow and bursts of heavy snowfall.

Story continues below advertisement

John Parsons, the City’s Division Manager of Roadside Operations says it’s been a busy weekend for crews working on snow removal.

“We had 70 road plows, and 42 sidewalks machines clearing the way,” Parsons told 980 CFPL early Sunday morning.

Parsons said sanding and salting is only applicable for main routes and bus routes, adding those were completed by the time Londoners woke up.

With more snow racing towards southwestern Ontario, Parsons says he and his crew are ready to for Monday.

“We will probably be out with some more plows, just doing some clean-up, pulling some snow off of bridges, and things like that.”

For updates on snow removal and snow-related information, Londoners can visit london.ca/snow for more information.

0:47 Cars, doors buried under mounds of snow as blizzard hits St. John’s Cars, doors buried under mounds of snow as blizzard hits St. John’s