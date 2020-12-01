Menu

Crime

Trial set to resume for teenager accused in St. Michael’s College School sex assault case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Court hearing for teen charged in St. Michael’s College School sex assault case' Court hearing for teen charged in St. Michael’s College School sex assault case
WATCH ABOVE (Oct. 17, 2019): Court hearing for teen charged in St. Michael’s College School sex assault case. Catherine McDonald reports – Oct 17, 2019

The trial of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at a prestigious Toronto high school is set to resume today.

The former student of St. Michael’s College School has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

The charges relate to incidents that occurred on campus in the fall of 2018. The trial began in March.

Read more: Teen pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in St. Michael’s College School case

Court has previously heard there were two sexual assaults at the school in 2018 when boys involved with a school football team pinned down two different victims and sexually assaulted them with a broom handle in a locker room.

Three teens have already pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon for their roles in the incidents and have been sentenced to two years of probation.

Read more: 3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years’ probation

One of them also pleaded guilty to making child pornography for recording one of the sex assaults in a video that was then shared widely within and outside the school.

Another student received a two-year probationary sentence with no jail time after pleading guilty. The charges against two other students were dropped.

Neither the accused teen, the perpetrators or the victims can be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Click to play video '3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years probation' 3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years probation
