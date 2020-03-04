Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Sex assault trial expected to get underway in St. Michael’s College School case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2020 6:09 am
St. Michael's College School is seen in this file photo.
St. Michael's College School is seen in this file photo. Jamie Mauracher/Global News

TORONTO – The trial of a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at a prestigious Toronto high school is expected to get underway Wednesday.

The former student of St. Michael’s College School faces charges of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon for incidents that occurred on campus in the fall of 2018.

Three teens previously pleaded guilty to sex assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon for their roles in the incidents and were sentenced to two years of probation.

READ MORE: 3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years’ probation

One of them also pleaded guilty to making child pornography for recording one of the sex assaults in a video that was then shared widely within and outside the school.

The charges against two other students were dropped, while another student received a two-year probationary sentence with no jail time after pleading guilty.

Story continues below advertisement

The perpetrators and the victims cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

3 former St. Michael’s College School students sentenced to 2 years probation
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeTorontoToronto crimesex assaultSt. Michael's College SchoolSt. Michael's College School sex assaultSt. Michael's College School Trial
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.