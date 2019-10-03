Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 3 2019 6:10pm 02:31 3 teens from St. Michael’s College School plead guilty in relation to sexual assault scandal As Catherine McDonald reports, two boys were assaulted and sexually assaulted with a broom in three separate incidents. 3 youths plead guilty to St. Michael’s College School sex assaults <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5988002/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5988002/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?