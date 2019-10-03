Menu

Crime

3 youths plead guilty to St. Michael’s College School sex assaults

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 3, 2019 11:30 am
St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 16) St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols

Three youths accused in sexual assaults at St. Michael’s College School pleaded guilty to several charges during a court appearance Thursday morning.

Each of the three boys pleaded guilty to a count of sex assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon, while one of the boys also pleaded guilty to a charge of making child pornography.

They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

READ MORE: Cases against 2 St. Michael’s College School students accused in alleged sex assaults concluded

The charges stem from three incidents in the fall of 2018.

St. Michael’s College School, a private school near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue, became embroiled in scandal last fall when allegations of group sexual assaults and bullying came to light.

The allegations resulted in seven youths being charged in connection with the incidents.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

