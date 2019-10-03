3 youths plead guilty to St. Michael’s College School sex assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Three youths accused in sexual assaults at St. Michael’s College School pleaded guilty to several charges during a court appearance Thursday morning.

Each of the three boys pleaded guilty to a count of sex assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon, while one of the boys also pleaded guilty to a charge of making child pornography.

They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charges stem from three incidents in the fall of 2018.

St. Michael’s College School, a private school near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue, became embroiled in scandal last fall when allegations of group sexual assaults and bullying came to light.

The allegations resulted in seven youths being charged in connection with the incidents.

