Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Commentary

Bill Kelly: COVID-19 spending is frightening, but necessary

By Bill Kelly 900 CHML
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

In a different time, even a couple of years ago, if a federal government proposed a spending plan of $100-billion over three years to stimulate the economy, it would have been lambasted by fiscal and political critics as irresponsible and out of touch with reality.

But these are unusual times; these are pandemic times and the old fiscal playbook has been tossed aside.

READ MORE: Canada hints at ‘major’ coronavirus recovery plan but still no brakes on spending

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland‘s economic statement is rife with stimulus spending to do whatever it takes to help Canadians and Canadian businesses to stay safe and solvent.

The fact that the conservative-minded Chambers of Commerce, which advocates for the interests of small businesses, supports such measures speaks to the severity of the circumstances that citizens and businesses face now and in the future.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Economist says future is “bleak” for many businesses even after Canada’s fiscal update' Coronavirus: Economist says future is “bleak” for many businesses even after Canada’s fiscal update
Coronavirus: Economist says future is “bleak” for many businesses even after Canada’s fiscal update

Should we be concerned about the monumental deficits that are being created and fiscal challenges we’ll face on the other side of this horrific health care and economic calamity? Absolutely — but we need our governments to deal with the crisis before us.

Trending Stories

The costs of battling this pandemic are enormous, but the cost of not doing enough is worse.

There will be troubling economic times ahead, to be sure.

But I think most Canadians would rather be survivors who have to deal with those consequences than victims of this pandemic pestilence.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 canadacoronavirus canadaChrystia FreelandCOVID-19 Economycovid 19 economic recoveryCOVID-19 spendingChrystia Freeland economic statementLiberal government Covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers