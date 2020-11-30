Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo each declare snow events

The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have all declared snow events which will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Monday evening.
Once the snow event comes into effect, cars parked on city streets risk being tagged or towed at the owner’s expense.
The bans are in effect for 24 hours or until the cities put an end to them.Overnight parking exemptions are not permitted.
Environment Canada issued a weather statement on Sunday which called for the region to see up to 20 cm of snow between Monday and Wednesday.
