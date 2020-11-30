Menu

Comments

Weather

Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo each declare snow events

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 4:16 pm
Snowplows clearing streets.
Global News

The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo have all declared snow events which will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Monday evening.

Once the snow event comes into effect, cars parked on city streets risk being tagged or towed at the owner’s expense.

Read more: 3 days of snow expected for Waterloo Region, Guelph: Environment Canada

The bans are in effect for 24 hours or until the cities put an end to them.Overnight parking exemptions are not permitted.

Read more: No snow days at Waterloo public schools this winter

Environment Canada issued a weather statement on Sunday which called for the region to see up to 20 cm of snow between Monday and Wednesday.
Cities declare a snow event in order to help crews clear the roads as quickly as possible.
