Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo each declare snow events

Once the snow event comes into effect, cars parked on city streets risk being tagged or towed at the owner’s expense.

The bans are in effect for 24 hours or until the cities put an end to them.Overnight parking exemptions are not permitted.

Cities declare a snow event in order to help crews clear the roads as quickly as possible.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement on Sunday which called for the region to see up to 20 cm of snow between Monday and Wednesday.