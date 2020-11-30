Riverview’s stolen baby Jesus is recovered — but beyond repair

Send this page to someone via email

A baby Jesus and a donkey figure that were stolen from the Town of Riverview’s nativity scene over the weekend have been recovered likely beyond repair.

“As of this morning, we have them both back. They have been damaged,” said Riverview mayor Ann Seamans, who added that the stolen figures were discovered by two residents in a local park.

The baby Jesus was found missing two of its arms.

Seamans said she believes the theft took place on Friday night, the first weekend of the town’s much-anticipated tree lighting celebration along Coverdale Road.

The theft, she said, was reported to RCMP, but the mayor added that it was the sense of hope the act stole from her town that was the most offensive.

“Everybody was looking forward to the feeling of the lights coming on and the whole feel of what it does to us especially at this time with COVID,” she said.

In a very Grinch-like fashion, she said someone even stole some extension chords leading to the Christmas tree lights and smashed apart an outlet used to power the festive display.

“It is so discouraging because this riverfront brings joy to so many people,” she said.

The cost of the damage is still being accessed, but Seamans is asking residents to report any suspicious activity they may see along the walking trail to police.

Resident Kaye Crosses said she is disgusted by the heartless vandalism.

“It is a total lack of empathy and caring about the other fella,” she said, especially at a time when people need a sense of hope.

Codiac RCMP say they have no suspects and the incident is still under investigation.

Seamans says refuses to let the thieves steal the community’s spirit.