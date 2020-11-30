Menu

Canada

Application to pause Alberta inquiry into funding of oil and gas critics tossed by judge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2020 1:08 pm
Click to play video 'Edmonton non-profit threatens to sue province of Alberta over anti-oil inquiry' Edmonton non-profit threatens to sue province of Alberta over anti-oil inquiry
WATCH (Jan. 20, 2020): An Edmonton-based non-profit is threatening to sue the province over its public inquiry into foreign-funded interest groups that criticize Alberta oil and gas. As Julia Wong explains, this threat is the latest in a series of public outcries over the inquiry. – Jan 20, 2020

An environmental law group has lost its bid to pause Alberta’s inquiry into where critics of its oil and gas industry get their funding.

Ecojustice sought an injunction in the summer to suspend the inquiry, headed by forensic accountant Steve Allan, until there is a decision on whether it’s legal.

Read more: Kenney government boosts budget for public inquiry looking at how anti-oil groups are funded, extends report’s deadline

The group filed a lawsuit last November alleging the inquiry is politically motivated, biased and outside provincial jurisdiction and those accusations have yet to be heard in court.

Click to play video 'Researcher argues anti-Alberta oil campaign not about environment' Researcher argues anti-Alberta oil campaign not about environment
Researcher argues anti-Alberta oil campaign not about environment – Nov 12, 2018

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Karen Horner dismissed Ecojustice’s injunction application with costs last week.

She says Ecojustice had to prove there is a serious issue to be tried, it would suffer irreparable harm if the injunction isn’t granted and it would suffer greater harm than its opponent if the injunction is refused.

Read more: Environmental law group seeks to stop Alberta’s inquiry into who funds oil critics

The judge ruled Ecojustice satisfied the first test but failed the other two, because evidence of potential harm to its reputation has not clear enough.

Alberta Energy spokesman Kavi Bal says he was happy to see the court strike down the “nuisance” application.

Ecojustice executive director Devon Page says his group is disappointed in the decision, but it won’t stop it from challenging the inquiry, which it calls a “sham.”

Click to play video '‘Over a Barrel’ explores who is funding activism against the Canadian oil and gas industry' ‘Over a Barrel’ explores who is funding activism against the Canadian oil and gas industry
‘Over a Barrel’ explores who is funding activism against the Canadian oil and gas industry – Oct 4, 2019
© 2020 The Canadian Press
