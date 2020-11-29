Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

After hitting new daily highs with COVID-19 cases over three days, Hamilton’s new cases on Sunday were lower compared to the two previous days.

The city reported 61 new positive tests on Sunday which puts active cases up to 503 as of Nov. 29.

Public health also reported another death, a 70-year-old woman from the community died on Nov 27.

The city has had 84 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Hamilton has 19 active outbreaks involving a total of 306 people as of Nov. 29 at:

Six long-term care homes — Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, and St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower).

Three retirement homes — First Place Hamilton, Grace Villa, and The Village at Wentworth Heights

Five workplaces — Rainbow Cleaning, Golden Auto Service, Maple Reinders Constructors Ltd., Red Hill Orthodontics, and Universal Precision Technology

One school — Rehoboth Christian School — Copetown.

There are also outbreaks at four other locations including Hamilton Police Services-Records Department, Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities and St. Joseph’s Healthcare-CTU Charlton.

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove involves 86 total cases since the outbreak began, including 56 residents, 28 staff members and two other people connected to the home.

Hamilton Continuing Care’s outbreak, now being managed by St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, is at 46 cases tied to 28 residents, 17 staff and one other person.

Baywoods Place and Grace Villa have reported more than 30 cases each since their outbreaks began.

The city has 3,111 total cases since the pandemic began. Twenty-five people with COVID-19 are now in hospital requiring specialized care.

Health officials say there have been 553 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Hamilton is in the “red-control” level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Halton Region reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, one death at LTC

Halton region reported 32 new COVID cases on Sunday. The region now has 722 active cases as of Nov. 29, with Oakville accounting for 237 and Burlington accounting for 124 cases.

The latest death revealed on Sunday was from the Wyndham Manor LTC outbreak in Oakville. The facility’s outbreak involves 56 residents, 15 staff members and nine deaths.

The region now has 63 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

Halton has 21 outbreaks involving 216 people at six long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Wellington Park Care in Burlington and Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village, West Oak Village and Wyndham Manor, all in Oakville), two retirement homes (Amica Georgetown as well as Sunrise in Burlington), and one hospital (acute medicine unit of Joeseph Brant Hospital in Burlington).

The region has one active outbreak at a school which involves four cases at Alfajrul Bassem Academy, a private Islamic elementary.

Halton has 3,630 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Niagara Region reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. There are 202 active cases as of Nov 28.

The region has 16 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community.

There are seven institutional outbreaks at two retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls, and Garden City Manor in St. Catharines) and six long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor and Bella Senior Care Residence in Niagara Falls, Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie, as well as Woodlands of Sunset and Rapelje Lodge in Welland).

The region has 83 virus-related deaths and 2,128 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports five new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The region has had 654 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has just one institutional outbreak as of Sunday at Dover Cliffs LTC in Port Dover with a staff member testing positive for the coronavirus. No residents have tested positive.

There are 44 active cases as of Nov. 29.

Both counties have had 32 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the yellow-protect level of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

However, Queen’s Park will be downgrading the region into the orange-restrict level effective on Monday.

Brant County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The region now has 498 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 69 active cases as of Nov. 29 with six people receiving hospital care.

Brant County also has 36 cases tied to four institutional outbreaks at a retirement home (Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant), a long-term care centre (Brierwood Gardens in Brantford), the surgical inpatient unit at Brantford General and Community Living Brant in Brantford.

The outbreak at Brucefield Manor involves 25 people, with five staff members and 20 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Sunday.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.