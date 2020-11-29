Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 29

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

11 cases linked to group playing soccer at Vaughan sports centre

York Region Public Health says 11 coronavirus cases have been linked to a group of people playing soccer at a Vaughan sports centre.

In a public notice, health officials said a group of 20 to 25 people played soccer at TRIO Sportsplex and Event Centre in Vaughan on Nov. 11 and 15.

“While the group wore masks during play, masks were not worn in the change rooms,” the notice read.

Health officials said they were first notified of a case on Friday and have since identified 11 cases associated with the group. Those who were there are considered high-risk and are being advised to self-isolate until Nov. 30.

York Region moved into the red zone of the province’s coronavirus framework on Nov. 16, which includes limiting team sports to training only.

Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions in Toronto, Peel region could see travel spike to York region, experts say – Nov 21, 2020

York Region health officials conduct over 600 inspections, lay 16 charges

York Region health officials conducted over 600 inspections at businesses between Friday and Saturday afternoon and laid 16 charges.

In a news release issued Saturday, officials said while “most businesses and customers” in York are adhering to COVID-19 protocols, some charges were still laid.

Among the businesses charged were Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre, Costco, Lowe’s and the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

Officials said 198 “compliance education activities” were also conducted.

Cannabis retailers plead with Ontario to allow reopening in lockdown zones

They’re considered essential but you will not find anyone inside pot shops in Toronto and Peel Region.

The cannabis industry is reaching out to the province asking elected officials to reconsider shuttering storefronts. Only curbside pickup and delivery is available during the 28-day lockdown period — unlike the LCBO, which is also deemed essential where a customer can walk into a retail store.

Cannabis retailers plead with Ontario to allow reopening in lockdown zones

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,708 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of those:

463 were in Toronto

503 were in Peel Region

185 were in York Region

73 were in Durham Region

31 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,708 new cases, 24 deaths

Ontario reported 1,708 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 114,746.

It marks the third-largest single-day increase in cases to date in Ontario, behind Friday’s total of 1,855 and Saturday’s 1,822.

Twenty-four more deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,648.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 4 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,214 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by four.

There are currently 109 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is also an increase of four.

— With files from Morganne Campbell