29 charged after around 60 people attend Mississauga house party: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say 29 people have been charged after officers broke up a house party attended by around 60 people in Mississauga early Sunday.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a home in the area of Ninth Line and Deepwood Heights at 12:15 a.m. for reports of a large gathering.

Around 12:30 a.m., police and bylaw officers arrived and numerous people fled, the spokesperson said, adding that 29 were unable to leave.

Police officers worked with bylaw officers to identify those individuals and 25 tickets for $880 were issued for violations of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Two party hosts were also identified, police said, and they have been summoned to court where they could face a penalty of up to $10,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, two people who were at the party who allegedly didn’t identify themselves were arrested, charged with obstruction of justice, and held for a bail hearing, police said. They will reportedly receive the same $880 ticket once they attend the bail hearing.

The police spokesperson said multiple people called about the party. The home was reportedly being used as an Airbnb rental.

Global News has reached out to Airbnb for comment.

1:56 Coronavirus: Toronto police bust second storage unit party Coronavirus: Toronto police bust second storage unit party