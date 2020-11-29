Ontario reports 1,708 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,708 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 114,746.

It marks the third-largest single-day increase in cases to date in Ontario, behind Friday’s total of 1,855 and Saturday’s 1,822.

“Locally, there are 503 new cases in Peel, 463 in Toronto and 185 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

“There are 1,443 more resolved cases.”

Nearly 54,000 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 6,235,510 tests, while 38,724 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the test positivity rate for the last day is 3.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, 97,319 cases are considered resolved, which is 84.8 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Twenty-four more deaths were also announced on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,648.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of Saturday afternoon.

There are 586 people hospitalized with the virus, which marks a decrease of nine. The number of patients in intensive care or on ventilators was listed as “N/A.”

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Nov. 27 — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

55,806 people are male

58,263 people are female

13,715 people are 19 and under

41,815 people are 20 to 39

32,777 people are 40 to 59

16,705 people are 60 to 79

9,724 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,214 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by four. There are currently 109 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is also an increase of four.

There are 598 active cases among long-term care residents and 473 among staff.

