Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Consumer

Huge blue snow dragon providing photo-op joy to Saskatoon residents

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 8:25 pm
People check out the snow blue dragon taking up most of Mel Thompson's front yard.
People check out the snow blue dragon taking up most of Mel Thompson's front yard. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

Saskatoon residents going for a stroll down Cairns Avenue will notice something different on of the yards, a huge blue snow dragon.

Located in the Adelaide/Churchill neighbourhood in city’s south side, Snow-vid, as he is called, was created by Mel Thompson. She has been turning snow from her driveway into dragon-like creatures for three years.

Read more: Saskatoon snow removal estimated to cost $10-15 million

Thanks to an abundance of snow, Thompson decided to make an even bigger dragon over years past.

She says she is glad she did as a way to put smiles on faces during these pandemic times.

“The response has been amazing,” said Thompson. “A lot of people have been coming out to see him.”

She says on some nights, up to 500 people stop by to take their picture with the snow dragon.

The dragon’s six feet high and 20 feet long, plus the body is made up blue food colouring, water and frozen water balloon eyes — in addition to a lot of snow.

Read more: Saskatoon man, kids build dragon snow sculpture

Thompson says it took a couple hours a night for roughly a week to complete him.

Nothing tops the joy and sheer amazement he brings to people, especially kids. Some even mistake the dragon for being real.

“The looks on their faces is great,” said Thompson. “You get one or two responses either they are absolutely terrified or they just love it, and they don’t want to leave.”

Thompson says if the Saskatoon area gets more snow, she has permission to add some snow dragon friends on her neighbours front yards as well.

 

 

SaskatchewanSnowSaskatoonArtistAdelaideSnow DragonCairns AvenueCreaturesDragonsblue snow dragonFood colouringSnowvid
