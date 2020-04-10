Menu

Canada

Saskatoon man, kids build dragon snow sculpture

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 10, 2020 7:00 pm
Saskatoon man, kids build dragon snow sculpture
Saskatoon’s Nathan Ellis and his kids sculpted the snow dragon on Thursday. Nathan Ellis / Supplied

A Saskatoon man and his kids are making the best of relatively warm weather and plenty of spare time.

Nathan Ellis and his kids, Joey, 9, and Beckam, 7, sculpted the snow dragon on Thursday. The process took about three to four hours from start to finish.

“We did a unicorn last week and it turned out pretty cool and we had some visitors and we decided to stay with the fantasy theme and do a dragon this time,” Ellis said.

Ellis is a visual arts teacher and challenged his students to also make snow sculptures while they’re not in the classroom.

He is also a practising professional artist as well as completing commissioned artworks for clients.

Ellis said the snow sculptures are really about having fun with his kids and teaching them how to bring art to life.

Nathan Ellis said the snow sculptures are really about having fun with his kids.
Nathan Ellis said the snow sculptures are really about having fun with his kids. Nathan Ellis / Supplied

