Nova Scotia non-profit launches virtual arts-based programming

A local non-profit that aims to connect Nova Scotia youth to the arts to express themselves will be doing so virtually throughout the month of April.

The MacPhee Centre for Creative Learning in Dartmouth announced this week they will offer creative and musical virtual programming through an online, free platform called ZOOM for youth aged 12-19, emphasizing the need to stay connected during times of uncertainly.

“Out of adversity come innovation, creativity and strength. The MacPhee Centre loves this elegant solution to a very real problem. It is a solution that honors our two key pillars – youth and community” says Karn Nichols, MacPhee Centre for Creative Learning Board Chair.

“We are excited about the prospect of re-engaging our youth at this very critical time while serving the broader community through partnership with like-minded organizations like East Preston Family Resource Centre, Family SOS, IWK, Island View High School and Kids Help Phone. A true win-win situation”

In 2019 the centre served well over 800 youth with a variety of programming at no cost, from ukulele lessons to drawing, sketching and filmmaking. Nichols says engaging in arts-based programming is a wonderful pathway to tapping into your potential and taking care of your mental, physical, and spiritual health.

“A lot of the youth come to the centre because their home lives are not really supporting who they are so be left in a home with their parents is very triggering for them.” Nichols said. “We understand that it’s very important to give them this portal to get access to the support that they need.”

This new way to connect has been developed by MacPhee Centre facilitators and includes a breakdown of the programming and materials needed. The Centre is offering free participation kits to youth who do not have access to the supplies or technology required, making the online programs as barrier-free as possible. These kits will also be provided to partners in various communities to provide to their youth.

Nichols says even though they just launched, registration is as it would be were it in person which is very exciting to hear.

Interested participants can get access to registration through the MacPhee Centre website online at macpheecentre.ca.

