Health

COVID-19 case count doubles in P.E.I as officials report two new infections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2020 4:36 pm
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update.
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's, chief public health officers, speaks during a COVID-19 update. Government of Prince Edward Island

CHARLOTTETOWN – Prince Edward Island has announced two new cases of COVID-19, doubling the number of active cases in the province.

Health officials say the patients are both males between the ages of 10 and 19.

One of the new patients is a student at Charlottetown Rural High School, who travelled on bus numbers 23 and 3 on two days last week.

Read more: Atlantic bubble bursts as P.E.I., N.L. exit coronavirus pact

He also plays for the Sherwood Minor Hockey Midget A Central Team #2.

Officials say there were also potential exposures at a Wendy’s Restaurant and a Needs Convenience Store in Charlottetown.

Meanwhile, the second patient recently travelled to P.E.I. from outside of Atlantic Canada and has been self-isolating since he arrived.

Health officials say he traveled to the Island on Air Canada flight AC7462 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Nov. 26. They are advising passengers on the same flight to get tested if they have any symptoms.

A spokeswoman for the Health and Wellness Department says there are four active cases in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
