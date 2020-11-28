Menu

Traffic

Man dead after collision near Red Deer involving semi and grain truck

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 1:04 pm
. Global News

One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon south of Red Deer, according to RCMP.

Blackfalds RCMP said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 42 east of Range Road 275, when a westbound grain truck and a southbound semi-tractor trailer unit collided.

The driver of the grain truck, a 46-year-old man, was declared dead on scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

A collision analyst is working on the investigation, RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after Lacombe County crash, RCMP investigating

RCMP also said the name of the victim will not be released.

