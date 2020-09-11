Menu

Motorcyclist dead after Lacombe County crash, RCMP investigating

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 11, 2020 12:25 am
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

Blackfalds RCMP say they are investigating after a motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in a deadly crash on Wednesday.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said officers were called to a collision at the intersection of Highway 2A and Range Road 271 at 7 p.m.

“The pickup truck was travelling northbound on Highway 2A and collided in the intersection with the southbound motorcycle,” RCMP said. “EMS determined on scene that the crash caused fatal injuries to the 40-year-old motorcyclist.”

READ MORE: Calgary motorcyclist killed in Kananaskis Country crash

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene to investigate which resulted in traffic in the area being rerouted for several hours.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about motorcycle safety.

Motorcycle safety urged ahead of long weekend travels
