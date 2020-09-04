Menu

Traffic

Calgary motorcyclist killed in Kananaskis Country crash

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 11:18 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

A 70-year-old Calgary man has died following a motorcycle crash on Kananaskis Lakes Trail, according to RCMP.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the single-vehicle crash at about 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

The man riding the motorcycle was by himself and pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into what happened is underway and RCMP said if anyone witnessed the crash, they should call the Kananaskis RCMP detachment at 403-609-0668.

Police said traffic in the area was expected to be disrupted because of the investigation until 10 p.m.

