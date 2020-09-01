Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4-year-old girl rushed to hospital after crash with motorcycle in northwest Calgary

By Michael King Global News
Calgary EMS rushed a four-year-old girl to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a motorcycle.
Calgary EMS rushed a four-year-old girl to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a motorcycle. Michael King / Global News

A four-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a motorcycle.

Calgary Police said officers were called out to the intersection of Panatella Blvd., and Panora Square N.W. just after 3 p.m.

Officers said the girl was running across the street in a playground zone when she collided with the handlebars of a motorcycle that was driving east on Panatella Blvd.

Read more: Dad, daughter injured in Calgary motorcycle crash

EMS said she was rushed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical condition but her status was later upgraded to serious but stable.

Traffic investigators had the east-bound lanes of Panatella Blvd. closed for two hours, and said the driver of the motorcycle stayed at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

At this time, no charges have been laid.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary TrafficEMSMotorcycle CrashCalgary CrashCalgary motorcycle crashPedestrian hit CalgaryCalgary Motorcycle CollisionMotorcyle collision
Flyers
More weekly flyers