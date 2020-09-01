4-year-old girl rushed to hospital after crash with motorcycle in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A four-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a motorcycle.

Calgary Police said officers were called out to the intersection of Panatella Blvd., and Panora Square N.W. just after 3 p.m.

Officers said the girl was running across the street in a playground zone when she collided with the handlebars of a motorcycle that was driving east on Panatella Blvd.

EMS said she was rushed to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical condition but her status was later upgraded to serious but stable.

Traffic investigators had the east-bound lanes of Panatella Blvd. closed for two hours, and said the driver of the motorcycle stayed at the scene.

At this time, no charges have been laid.

