Dad, daughter injured in Calgary motorcycle crash

Send this page to someone via email

A man and his daughter were injured in a motorcycle-vehicle collision Tuesday night, according to EMS.

Emergency crews responded to 19 Avenue S.E. and 47 Street S.E. at around 9 p.m.

Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, EMS said.

The 12-year-old daughter, a passenger on the motorcycle, had injuries to her legs and was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital. Her dad, a man in his late 30s driving the bike, had similar injuries and was taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

Roads were closed as police investigated.

Story continues below advertisement