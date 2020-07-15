Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Dad, daughter injured in Calgary motorcycle crash

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 12:53 am
Calgary crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, that left a father-daughter duo with injuries.
Calgary crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, that left a father-daughter duo with injuries. Tim Webber/Global News

A man and his daughter were injured in a motorcycle-vehicle collision Tuesday night, according to EMS.

Emergency crews responded to 19 Avenue S.E. and 47 Street S.E. at around 9 p.m.

Read more: Man with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle-vehicle crash in southwest Calgary

Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, EMS said.

Trending Stories

The 12-year-old daughter, a passenger on the motorcycle, had injuries to her legs and was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital. Her dad, a man in his late 30s driving the bike, had similar injuries and was taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

Roads were closed as police investigated.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Motorcycle CrashMotorcycle CollisionCalgary motorcycle crashCalgary Motorcycle Collisionfather-daughter motorcycle crashmotorcycle collision Calgary
Flyers
More weekly flyers