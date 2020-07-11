Man with life-threatening injuries after motorcycle-vehicle crash in southwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.

At 8:45 a.m., a 23-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading east on 17 Avenue S.W., and as he approached the intersection at Sarcee Trail, he collided with a Subaru Impreza that was turning left, according to police.

The motorcyclist struck the passenger side of the Subaru and was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Subaru, a 34-year-old woman, was not injured.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash.

If you have information about the collision, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement