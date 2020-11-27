Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Fourth man charged with second-degree murder in Brock Beck’s death

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 27, 2020 3:43 pm
Hamilton police say 20-year-old Binbrook native Brock Beck, the son of fromer NHLer Barry Beck, died following a stabbing incident in Binbrook, Ont. on July 26, 2020.
Hamilton police say 20-year-old Binbrook native Brock Beck, the son of fromer NHLer Barry Beck, died following a stabbing incident in Binbrook, Ont. on July 26, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton Police say they have charged a fourth man in the July death of Brock Beck in Binbrook, Ont.

Albin Gashi, 18, of Stoney Creek has been charged with second-degree murder.

Three other men from Hamilton and Stoney Creek have also been charged with second-degree murder in the case, Cam-Thai Khath, 18, Petar Kunic, 19, and Thomas Vasquez, 22.

Read more: 4 men arrested in connection with stabbing death of former NHLer’s son near Hamilton, Ont.

“We believe that this was a road-rage incident gone bad,” said Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik. “We are still of that opinion, and that was what formed a difficult investigation for us, was the fact that there was no link between the accused, and Brock Beck, and the youth.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The arrests come just two days after former NHL player Barry Beck and family members made a plea on video for help from the citizens in the Hamilton area and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Beck, who was 20, died after being stabbed during an altercation outside a home early on July 26.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured in a driveway on the night of the killing, which led to the charges of assault causing bodily harm against two of the suspects.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceSecond Degree MurderHamilton newsHamilton homicideStabbing DeathHamilton murderbrock beckBrock Beck murder
Flyers
More weekly flyers