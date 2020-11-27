Fourth man charged with second-degree murder in Brock Beck’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say they have charged a fourth man in the July death of Brock Beck in Binbrook, Ont.

Albin Gashi, 18, of Stoney Creek has been charged with second-degree murder.

Three other men from Hamilton and Stoney Creek have also been charged with second-degree murder in the case, Cam-Thai Khath, 18, Petar Kunic, 19, and Thomas Vasquez, 22.

“We believe that this was a road-rage incident gone bad,” said Hamilton Police Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik. “We are still of that opinion, and that was what formed a difficult investigation for us, was the fact that there was no link between the accused, and Brock Beck, and the youth.”

Story continues below advertisement

The arrests come just two days after former NHL player Barry Beck and family members made a plea on video for help from the citizens in the Hamilton area and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Beck, who was 20, died after being stabbed during an altercation outside a home early on July 26.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured in a driveway on the night of the killing, which led to the charges of assault causing bodily harm against two of the suspects.