4 men arrested in connection with stabbing death of former NHLer’s son near Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police have arrested four men in connection with the stabbing death of 20-year-old Brock Beck at a Binbrook, Ont., home early in July.

The arrests come just two days after former NHL player Barry Beck and family members made a plea on video for help from the citizens in the Hamilton area and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Two men from Stoney Creek, Cam-Thai Khath, 18, and Petar Kunic, 19, each face charges of second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Thomas Vasquez, 22, from Hamilton is also facing a second-degree murder charge.

A fourth person tied to the incident is also in police custody. Investigators have yet to reveal if that person is facing any charges.

In a press conference on Thursday, Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik said the accused were located and arrested on Wednesday in Hamilton and Brantford, but didn’t confirm whether the reward posted by Beck’s family led to the arrests.

“I can’t comment specifically on what information we received as a result of the tip,” said Berezuik. “We had build our case and we had been working our case since July – since it had happened – so we were just at a point in the investigation where we were satisfied to make these arrests.”

He described the incident as a “chance encounter” and said the community provided a “huge assistance” in the investigation.

“We believe that this was a road rage incident gone bad. We are still of that opinion, and that was what formed a difficult investigation for us, was the fact that there was no link between the accused, and Brock Beck, and the youth.”

Beck died after being stabbed during an altercation at a Binbrook, Ont., home early on July 26.

Investigators say the incident happened not far from a private party at the residence on Binbrook Road near Highway 56.

Police believe there was a confrontation between Beck and the occupants of a white sedan before Beck arrived at the Binbrook address around 2 a.m. that morning, which led them to believe that the murder stemmed from “road rage”.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured in a driveway on the night of the murder, which led to the charges of assault causing bodily harm against two of the suspects.

Anyone with further information can reach out to police at 905-546-4067. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

