BBQ blamed in Kelowna apartment building patio blaze

Emergency crews in Kelowna rushed to a patio fire on Friday morning that was sparked by a barbecue.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it was alerted to the fire around 10 a.m., with crews rushing to an apartment complex along the 3800 block of Gordon Drive.

Flames and smoke were visible from a corner unit on the first floor, with crews quickly extinguishing the fire.

“The fire was the result of a barbecue,” said the fire department.

The residence sustained smoke and water damage, with fire damaging the deck. The patio door was also damaged from the fire’s heat.

According to the fire department, no one was home at the time, and the unit will be uninhabitable until restoration work is done.

Firefighters removed two dogs from the home, with the fire department noting that a man suffered cuts to his hand while trying to rescue the dogs. He was treated at the scene.

In all, four fire trucks, a ladder truck and 18 personnel were on the scene.

