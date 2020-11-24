Menu

Fire damages South Okanagan fruit stand

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 5:22 pm
A fire seriously damaged a South Okanagan fruit stand on Tuesday.
A fire seriously damaged a South Okanagan fruit stand on Tuesday. Courtesy: Eric Peura

A South Okanagan fruit stand was damaged in a fire Tuesday.

Pictures show flames shooting from the roof of the Saran Fruit Market around 1 p.m.

The business is located on Highway 97 between Oliver and Osoyoos.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a South Okanagan fruit stand on Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a South Okanagan fruit stand on Tuesday. Courtesy: Eric Peura

Manjit Saran, whose family owns the fruit stand, said the business was closed for the season and the building was not occupied at the time of the fire.

She was alerted to the fire by a motorist who spotted the blaze on the building’s roof, as they drove by, and knocked on the door of her house to tell her about the flames.

Saran said it is too early to say how serious the damage was and if they will be able to repair the structure.

DriveBC is reporting that the highway is closed to traffic between Road 20 and Road 18 due to the blaze.

An update on the road closure is expected at 3 p.m.

