World

At least 5 dead after fire breaks out at Indian hospital treating COVID-19 patients

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 26, 2020 11:24 pm
Global News

NEW DELHI — A fire broke out early Friday in a privately-run hospital treating coronavirus patients in western India, killing at least five of them and injuring 28 others.

Police officer K.N. Bhukan said fire engines restricted the blaze to one floor of the hospital and extinguished it within 30 minutes.

Read more: Fire at Burnaby Hospital a factor in COVID-19 outbreak affecting 55 patients

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the fire started in the intensive care unit of Uday Shivanand Hospital that was treating 33 coronavirus patients.

Some of the patients with fire burns were evacuated to another hospital in Rajkot, a city in western Gujarat state, nearly 1,100 kilometres ( 685 miles) southwest of New Delhi.

In August, a fire killed eight coronavirus patients in a hospital in Ahmedabad, another key city in Gujarat state.

Poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often causes deaths in India.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
