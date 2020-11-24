Fire at Burnaby Hospital a factor in COVID-19 outbreak affecting 55 patients

Send this page to someone via email

Fraser Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby Hospital has grown to 55 patients and has contributed to five deaths.

Forty staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and health officials are working to determine if they are connected to the outbreak.

The hospital is not accepting new admissions, Fraser Health said, with the exception of the intensive care unit, maternity unit, and community palliative care.

Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the hospital on Nov. 9 after finding evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

A fire at the hospital on Nov. 16 appears to have contributed to the outbreak, the health authority said, as patients had to be moved into different areas of the hospital during the blaze for their safety.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

