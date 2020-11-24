Menu

Health

Fire at Burnaby Hospital a factor in COVID-19 outbreak affecting 55 patients

By Jon Azpiri & Robyn Crawford Global News
Click to play video 'Burnaby hospital emergency room temporarily closed after fire' Burnaby hospital emergency room temporarily closed after fire
WATCH: Burnaby Regional Hospital's emergency department remains closed after a fire broke out Sunday evening in a building which houses the hospital's mental health services. Catherine Urquhart has more on the firefight and the impact on patient care – Nov 16, 2020

Fraser Health says the COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby Hospital has grown to 55 patients and has contributed to five deaths.

Forty staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and health officials are working to determine if they are connected to the outbreak.

Read more: Crews snuff out fire at Burnaby General Hospital

The hospital is not accepting new admissions, Fraser Health said, with the exception of the intensive care unit, maternity unit, and community palliative care.

Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the hospital on Nov. 9 after finding evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

A fire at the hospital on Nov. 16 appears to have contributed to the outbreak, the health authority said, as patients had to be moved into different areas of the hospital during the blaze for their safety.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Click to play video 'Burnaby hospital emergency room temporarily closed after fire' Burnaby hospital emergency room temporarily closed after fire
Burnaby hospital emergency room temporarily closed after fire – Nov 16, 2020
