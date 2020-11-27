Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Durham police investigating two assaults on men living in tents in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2020 10:02 am
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and officer.
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser and officer. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police are investigating two assaults on men living in tents in Oshawa, Ont., that may have been carried out by the same people.

Durham regional police say the first attack happened on Nov. 19 at 4:45 a.m..

They allege three masked men pulled a 28-year-old man from his tent and beat him.

Police say the attackers demanded money and drugs, and stole his running shoes.

Trending Stories

Read more: Toronto considering ambitious plan to combat homelessness amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Nov. 24, police say three men in masks punched and kicked a 56-year-old man sleeping in his tent.

They say he was beaten unconscious and had cash stolen.

Story continues below advertisement

The same three suspects, only described as three males wearing masks, may have been involved in both attacks that occurred in different parks, investigators said.

Patrols will be increased and police said they would inform people living in tents in various locations about the incidents.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
AssaultHomelessOshawaHomelessnessDurham Regional Policeoshawa ontarioOshawa Assaultassault Oshawa tentmen living in tentstwo men assaulted
Flyers
More weekly flyers