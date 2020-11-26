Halifax retailers ask shoppers to follow the book with new COVID-19 protocols in place

Send this page to someone via email

New COVID-19 retail restrictions came into effect in Nova Scotia on Thursday, limiting the number of shoppers allowed in retail stores.

It’s a move to try and dampen the second wave of COVID-19 that has already resulted in community spread of the virus.

With new restrictions in place, retailers in Halifax are asking shoppers to get back to following in-store health protocols and pack some patience with them while doing their essential shopping during what’s normally a busy time of year for stores.

“To me, it’s like being back in March, at the heart of it all,” said Mike’s No Frills owner Mike MacIntyre. “But the only difference is, nowadays we wear a mask compared to last time.”

A lineup was just starting to form before the noon-hour at MacIntyre’s grocery store in Spryfield, N.S. Outside the main entrance, an employee kept count of the shoppers and disinfected and wiped down grocery carts.

Retailers across the central and western regions of greater Halifax must now limit the number of shoppers and staff inside stores to 25 per cent of the allowed capacity.

For the most part, MacIntyre says shoppers inside his store respect all health and safety protocol, like wearing masks and keeping six feet apart and following the traffic arrows along the aisles, but admits he noticed people were getting a little lax with their actions.

“What we are hoping is that people will shop alone instead of bringing their whole family so we can service more people,” said MacIntyre.

Jim Cormier with the Retail Council of Canada said it’s the big retail chain stores and grocers who stand to be impacted the most by the new capacity regulations, but added he understands the need for new restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.

“If you are reminded about keeping physical distance or being told that you can’t come into the store exactly when you want to, remember it’s not the retail clerk that came down with these rules,” said Cormier. “They are simply enforcing the rules that they are being told to enforce.”

On Thursday the government announced a one-time grant offer of up to five thousand dollars for Nova Scotia businesses like dine-in restaurants, bars and health and fitness facilities that were forced to close under the new health restrictions.

“The necessary additional directives announced this week will have an impact on many businesses, many who are already among the hardest hit, and they are making big sacrifices to help turn the tide. They need our help,” said Minister of Business Geoff MacLellan.

New restrictions have also closed all dining rooms and bars, limiting restaurants to take-out or delivery.

These new health directives will be in place until at least Dec. 10, as public health will continue to monitor the situation and haven’t ruled out the option of adding or extending the protocols either.

“We were very fortunate through the first wave that we got through it without any issues here and we are hoping that we can do the same this time,” said MacIntyre.

The province announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the active case total to 114.