3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reported three deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the overall total to 40 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two of the deaths were people over the age of 80 in the northwest zone and the third was a person in their 70s in Saskatoon.

There were also 299 new cases reported by the province. The seven-day rolling average for new cases is 243 — 20.1 cases per 100,000 population.

Of the new cases, 125 were in Saskatoon and of those, 72 are at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.

Regina has 44 new cases and the north-central zone 34.

Other new cases were reported in the far northwest (11), far north-central (4), far northeast (16), northwest (17), northeast (3), central-west (4), central-east (6), southwest (7), south-central (12) and southeast (8). Eight new cases have pending residence information.

Overall, there are 3,146 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Officials said 108 people are in hospital, with 18 in intensive care.

Another 178 recoveries were reported, with 4,176 total recoveries.

Coronavirus breakdown

Of all cases reported to date in Saskatchewan, 3,299 are community contacts, 1,496 have no known exposures, 463 are travellers and 2,104 are under investigation by public health.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

1,552 people are 19 and under

2,603 people are 20 to 39

1,962 are 40 to 59

980 people are 60 to 79

260 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Saskatchewan has completed 330,364 tests so far for the virus, up 3,493 from Tuesday.

