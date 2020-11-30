Menu

Lifestyle

How to naturally boost your immune system during cold and flu season

By Anushka Yadav Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 3:22 pm
Click to play video 'Support your immune system with these natural health methods' Support your immune system with these natural health methods
Wellness expert Kyle Buchanan checks in with 'The Morning Show' to share some natural health hacks to boost the immune system. – Nov 19, 2020

The cold and flu season is right around the corner and this year with an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic added to the mix, our immune systems are guarding up.

Wellness expert Kyle Buchanan checked in with The Morning Show to share some natural ways to support the immune system.

Read more: ‘Exceptionally low’ — Canada’s flu season drops amid coronavirus restrictions

Buchanan’s personal favourite is berries as they contain polyphenols.

“They are plant chemicals that help support our immune system,” he said.

They are also a great source of antioxidants such as fibre and vitamin C.

While he recommends natural berries, he also approves the tasty, chewable vitamin C products.

His next hack is also a tasty one: garlic.

“Garlic is your immune friend. It has antiviral, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties,” he said.

Read more: How to treat itchy, dry skin this winter

However, he says it is important to chop, peel and let the garlic sit for about 20 minutes to activate its beneficial components.

Another nutrient to help maintain the immune system when in action is zinc, he said. It can be found in poultry and oysters.

“One of my favourite zinc-rich snacks are pumpkin seeds,” he said.

One study found that 100 grams of pumpkin seeds contain 7.99 milligrams of zinc and 9.76 milligrams of iron.

It is critical to choose the right supplements for a healthy immune system. He recommends soft gel vitamin D, oregano oil and mushroom complex capsules.

Read more: What does vitamin D have to do with COVID-19? A doctor answers our questions

Mushroom complex helps in supporting immunity, energy production and increasing your body’s resilience to stress, he said.

“Both stress and lack of sleep have a depressing effect on your immunity,” he says.

Click to play video 'Building up your immune system this winter' Building up your immune system this winter
Building up your immune system this winter – Nov 10, 2020

“Your immune system does so much for us. So, it’s important that we nourish it, so it can help us,” he said.

To learn more about boosting your immune system this flu season, watch the full video above.

