London, Ont., police issue suspect description after 12-year-old girl offered ride to school

London Ont., police say a stranger in a vehicle asked a 12-year-old girl if she wanted a ride to school on Wednesday and drove away after she did not respond.

Police say the man did not exit the vehicle or continue trying to speak with her. Police say they were contacted by staff at the school after the girl told them what happened.

According to police, the girl was walking in the area of Quebec Street and Princess Avenue at around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. The incident occurred as she approached the intersection and involved a driver in a black Honda Civic car with a dent above the rear driver’s side wheel well.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s, with a medium to heavy build, short brown hair, and scruffy facial hair. Police say he was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a black mask.

Police say officers searched the area but did not find the man. They are looking to speak with the driver as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to contact police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police are also using the opportunity to remind parents and guardians “to talk to their children about suspicious people and vehicles.”

