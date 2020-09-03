Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

OPP investigating after suspicious motorcyclist reportedly took photos of children in Norfolk County

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 4:46 pm
The suspect is described as a man wearing all black clothing. The motorcycle was described as being all black and had saddle bags.
The suspect is described as a man wearing all black clothing. The motorcycle was described as being all black and had saddle bags. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve launched an investigation after a person was seen taking photos of children in Norfolk County.

Police say they responded on Tuesday around 3:04 p.m. to a suspicious person at a Fairground Road, Houghton address.

It was determined that a homeowner saw someone on a motorcycle riding past their home several times.

Read more: Police investigating after man seen taking photos of children in Collingwood: OPP

The person was then seen stopping in front of the residence and taking photos of the house, emergency number, garage and children playing in the front yard.

Trending Stories

The individual is described as a man wearing all black clothing. The motorcycle was described as being all black and had saddle bags.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

OPP reportedly seize $870,000 worth of cannabis plants from Trent Hills property
OPP reportedly seize $870,000 worth of cannabis plants from Trent Hills property
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioPoliceOPPOntario Provincial PoliceInvestigationChildrenMotorcycleNorfolk CountyPhotosMotorcyclistNorfolk OPPSuspicious Person
Flyers
More weekly flyers