OPP investigating after suspicious motorcyclist reportedly took photos of children in Norfolk County

The Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve launched an investigation after a person was seen taking photos of children in Norfolk County.

Police say they responded on Tuesday around 3:04 p.m. to a suspicious person at a Fairground Road, Houghton address.

It was determined that a homeowner saw someone on a motorcycle riding past their home several times.

The person was then seen stopping in front of the residence and taking photos of the house, emergency number, garage and children playing in the front yard.

The individual is described as a man wearing all black clothing. The motorcycle was described as being all black and had saddle bags.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

