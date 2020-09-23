Woodstock Police issue warning after ‘suspicious’ person approaches children in park

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock Police are warning parents after a “suspicious unknown male” reportedly approached two children playing in the area of Mill Street and Parkinson Road in Woodstock on Monday evening.

Woodstock Police responded to a call from a parent who said the children were playing in a park in the area when the man went up to them.

The parent told police that at 6:55 p.m., a male between the ages of 25 to 30 asked the children where the variety store was.

After the children pointed to the store’s direction, the male then reportedly asked if the children wanted to come with him and offered to pay them.

Woodstock police say the children then ran back home.

Police remind parents to keep an eye on their children while they are playing and if they cannot be with them, to make sure they are with other people.

Officers also ask parents to remind children not to engage with or go anywhere with strangers, even if they are offered money, candy or another reward.

Anyone with information can contact the Woodstock Police at 519-537-2323, or Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).