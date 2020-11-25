Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Peterborough and area’s COVID-19 case total tops 200 with 3 new cases

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Public Health reported its 200th case overall on Wednesday.
Peterborough Public Health reported its 200th case overall on Wednesday. The Canadian Press file

The Peterborough area reached its 200th case of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared with three new cases reported on Wednesday.

According to data from Peterborough Public Health, there were three new cases and one new resolved case (a resident at Fairhaven long-term care). The region now has 18 active cases and 177 resolved.

There have been five deaths since the pandemic — two in April and three this month associated with the outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. The outbreak was declared on Oct. 31.

Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health notifies of workplace cases if ‘increased risk’ determined

It took six months for the health unit to report its 100th case on Aug. 13. Since then it took just over three months for the next 100.

The three new cases on Wednesday puts November’s total at 51. Until this month, March had the highest total at 33 cases.

Monthly COVID-19 case data for Peterborough Public Health
Monthly COVID-19 case data for Peterborough Public Health. Peterborough Public Health/Global News Peterborough

The health unit also reports 66 close contacts — those considered at high-risk with contact with a known case.

Trending Stories

More than 36,300 people have been tested for the virus in the health unit’s jurisidiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. It’s approximately one in five residents.

 

Click to play video 'COVID-19: Peterborough-area businesses have week to complete safety plans for yellow zone' COVID-19: Peterborough-area businesses have week to complete safety plans for yellow zone
COVID-19: Peterborough-area businesses have week to complete safety plans for yellow zone
