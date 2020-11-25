Peterborough and area’s COVID-19 case total tops 200 with 3 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough area reached its 200th case of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared with three new cases reported on Wednesday.

According to data from Peterborough Public Health, there were three new cases and one new resolved case (a resident at Fairhaven long-term care). The region now has 18 active cases and 177 resolved.

There have been five deaths since the pandemic — two in April and three this month associated with the outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. The outbreak was declared on Oct. 31.

It took six months for the health unit to report its 100th case on Aug. 13. Since then it took just over three months for the next 100.

The three new cases on Wednesday puts November’s total at 51. Until this month, March had the highest total at 33 cases.

Monthly COVID-19 case data for Peterborough Public Health. Peterborough Public Health/Global News Peterborough

The health unit also reports 66 close contacts — those considered at high-risk with contact with a known case.

More than 36,300 people have been tested for the virus in the health unit’s jurisidiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. It’s approximately one in five residents.

